G Louis Graziadio III Buys 1,000 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

G Louis Graziadio III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of Veritone stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, G Louis Graziadio III bought 1,500 shares of Veritone stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,175.00.

VERI stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. 377,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,086. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $37.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Veritone by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

