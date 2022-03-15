G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 520,200 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the February 13th total of 393,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.
G Squared Ascend I stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. G Squared Ascend I has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.
G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
