Gaj Finance Reaches Market Cap of $23,048.65 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $23,048.65 and $102.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gaj Finance has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.47 or 0.06618822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,574.47 or 1.00187096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00040326 BTC.

Gaj Finance Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Gaj Finance Coin Trading

