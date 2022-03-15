Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 221,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 285,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Galaxy Digital from C$31.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Galaxy Digital from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

