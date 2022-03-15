Game.com Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (GTC)

Game.com (GTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Game.com coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $29,602.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00034240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00104312 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

