GameCredits Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and $9,165.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.15 or 0.00271340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001194 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,652 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

