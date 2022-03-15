GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, started coverage on GameSquare Esports in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.60 price target on the stock.

Shares of GameSquare Esports stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. GameSquare Esports has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17.

GameSquare Esports Inc operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company bridges the gap between global brands and the large gaming and esports communities. It also provides consulting, influencer marketing and promotion, broadcast talent management, and other services. In addition, the company intends to acquire assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets.

