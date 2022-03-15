GamyFi Platform Reaches Market Cap of $260,677.78 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 11% lower against the dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $260,677.78 and approximately $82,619.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.13 or 0.06544977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,823.35 or 1.00112080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00040598 BTC.

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

