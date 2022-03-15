Gary L. Crocker Buys 5,000 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ MACK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,101. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $82.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
