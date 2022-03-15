Gary L. Crocker Purchases 5,000 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,101. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

