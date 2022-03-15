Gary L. Crocker Purchases 5,000 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,101. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
