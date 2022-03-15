GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX stock opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $121.86.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,360 shares of company stock worth $7,089,461. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.