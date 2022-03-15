GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 456,372 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 105,621.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 112.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $32.28.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

