GDS (GDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ GDS opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03.
A number of research analysts have commented on GDS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.
GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
