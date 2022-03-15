General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of GE opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

