General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.710-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GIS stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.22. 34,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,630. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.89.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,950,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,593,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,107,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 40,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 460.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.