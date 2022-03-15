GeoDB (GEO) Price Hits $0.0120

GeoDB (GEO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $558,976.66 and $2.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00104596 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 347,643,447 coins and its circulating supply is 46,675,851 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.