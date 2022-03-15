George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in February

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the February 13th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.9 days.
OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $122.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. George Weston has a 1-year low of $80.63 and a 1-year high of $124.17.
Several research analysts have recently commented on WNGRF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
