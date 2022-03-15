Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $39.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.67 million and the highest is $39.90 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $162.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $166.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $168.67 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $178.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTY. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,765,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 342,416 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,462,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,209,000 after buying an additional 169,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.59%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

