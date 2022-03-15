Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Director Sells C$2,035,892.82 in Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total transaction of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

TSE GIL traded down C$0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of C$36.95 and a 52 week high of C$55.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.96. The stock has a market cap of C$8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.22.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

