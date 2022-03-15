Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gitlab updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.
Shares of GTLB stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.26.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
About Gitlab
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
