Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. 1,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQWA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter valued at about $695,000.

