Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 7,049,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,914,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61.
