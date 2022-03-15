Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) Trading Down 1.1%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET – Get Rating) was down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 220,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 240,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.