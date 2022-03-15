GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0098 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $175,804.72 and $150.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,175.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.78 or 0.06641290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00272756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.80 or 0.00739736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00066023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.93 or 0.00484821 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.39 or 0.00358355 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

