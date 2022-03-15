GoByte Price Tops $0.0130 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $124,809.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

