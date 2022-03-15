GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Up 27.8% in February

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GoHealth by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 467,177 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $6,904,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 1,731.3% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,192,824 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.24. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

About GoHealth (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

