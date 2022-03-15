GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Posts Earnings Results

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 4,969,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $384.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Bank of America lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 97,297 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 124,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 134,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,426 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

