GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Posts Earnings Results

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 4,969,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $384.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Bank of America lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.
GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.