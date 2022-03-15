Goldcoin Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $5.26 million and $6,176.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.01 or 0.00268421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001252 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,913,517 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

