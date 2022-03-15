GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 196.80% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GOLD traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,785. GoldMining has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$329.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

