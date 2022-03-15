GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 196.80% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of GOLD traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,785. GoldMining has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$329.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27.
GoldMining Company Profile (Get Rating)
