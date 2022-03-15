Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) and Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX) Head to Head Survey

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) and Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Gorman-Rupp has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colfax has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and Colfax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gorman-Rupp $378.32 million 2.48 $29.85 million $1.14 31.61 Colfax $3.85 billion 1.57 $71.66 million $0.46 81.33

Colfax has higher revenue and earnings than Gorman-Rupp. Gorman-Rupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and Colfax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorman-Rupp 7.89% 9.65% 7.57% Colfax 1.86% 7.41% 4.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Colfax shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Colfax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gorman-Rupp and Colfax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gorman-Rupp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Colfax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gorman-Rupp currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.64%. Given Gorman-Rupp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gorman-Rupp is more favorable than Colfax.

Summary

Gorman-Rupp beats Colfax on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer. The company was founded by J. C. Gorman and Herbert E. Rupp in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, OH.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

