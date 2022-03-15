GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.00% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $46.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81.

