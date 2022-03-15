Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 4,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEBRF)

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

