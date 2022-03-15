GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 231,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,552,977 shares.The stock last traded at $9.47 and had previously closed at $9.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in GreenSky by 854.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 591,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 529,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,240,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

