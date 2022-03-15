Gregory Sean Conlon Sells 3,737 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KBR stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,109. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 488.89%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in KBR by 9,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in KBR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.