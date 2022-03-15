Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Down 5.3%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.65. 60,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 869,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Grifols by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 16.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

