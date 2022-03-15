Grin Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,625.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.70 or 0.06666606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.76 or 0.00271941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.56 or 0.00743350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00066022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.46 or 0.00473085 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00359171 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

