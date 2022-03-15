Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

