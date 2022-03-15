Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 335,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

CG stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,511,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

