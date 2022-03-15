Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 334 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,159 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 3.0% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Adobe by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 42,117 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $411.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $491.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.31.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

