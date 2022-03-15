Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $64.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.
About Gulf Island Fabrication (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.