Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $64.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

