GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc engages in the planning, development, operation and distribution of smartphone applications and online computer games. It also engages in the planning, development and sale of console games. The company was founded on July 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

