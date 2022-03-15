Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.81

Hadera Paper Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.81 and last traded at $82.81, with a volume of 1272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.64.
Hadera Paper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAIPF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hadera Paper (HAIPF)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hadera Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hadera Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.