Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.81

Hadera Paper Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.81 and last traded at $82.81, with a volume of 1272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.64.

Hadera Paper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAIPF)

Hadera Paper Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of writing and printing paper, packaging cartons, and in the collection and processing of waste paper. It operates through the following segments: Recycling, Paper Rolls for Carton, Carton Packaging. The Recycling segment engages in the processing and recycling of waste paper, waste carton, and plastic.

