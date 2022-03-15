Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Shares Up 4.6%

Hadera Paper Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.81 and last traded at $82.81. 1,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64.

Hadera Paper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAIPF)

Hadera Paper Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of writing and printing paper, packaging cartons, and in the collection and processing of waste paper. It operates through the following segments: Recycling, Paper Rolls for Carton, Carton Packaging. The Recycling segment engages in the processing and recycling of waste paper, waste carton, and plastic.

