Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLG opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hailiang Education Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $366.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

