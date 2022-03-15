Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $105,869.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $27,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,376 shares of company stock valued at $601,721 in the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,825,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 190,466 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 2,442.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 48,852 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 121,248 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

