Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Down to $36.36

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.36, but opened at $34.63. Halliburton shares last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 161,512 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Halliburton by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 119,984 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,487,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,897,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 511,871 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 246,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

