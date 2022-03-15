Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.31. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

