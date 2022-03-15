Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Trading Down 12%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) shares dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 4,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 15,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMMR)

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise, and residential broadband customers.

