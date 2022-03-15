Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.40) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 31.41 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.01. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19.

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth bought 96,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($38,862.87). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné purchased 306,748 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($131,634.38). Insiders have purchased a total of 568,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,391,239 over the last 90 days.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

