HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CEO James W. Blake Sells 50,000 Shares

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 191,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $790.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

About HarborOne Bancorp (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

